Exane Asset Management Has $10.43 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Exane Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 14,527 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 2.4% of Exane Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Exane Asset Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 71.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $9.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $384.22. The stock had a trading volume of 62,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,575. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.52 and a 12 month high of $393.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $372.14. The firm has a market cap of $130.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

GS has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.82.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.