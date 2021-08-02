Marotta Asset Management Buys 55 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 251,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,457,000 after purchasing an additional 38,568 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,179,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,094,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,110,000 after purchasing an additional 417,527 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $869,438. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.20.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $182.26. 57,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,866. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.61. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $203.88. The company has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.62%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

