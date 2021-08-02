Hellenic Coin Market Cap Tops $256.95 Million (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a market capitalization of $256.95 million and approximately $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.42 or 0.00360721 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007757 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000677 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000037 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (CRYPTO:HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ? “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

