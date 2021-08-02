Marotta Asset Management Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Marotta Asset Management lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 19,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $151.04. 10,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,614. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.56. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $107.59 and a 52 week high of $153.36.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.