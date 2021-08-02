VIDT Datalink Price Tops $0.40 on Exchanges (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 2nd. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $19.65 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VIDT Datalink alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00057991 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00014836 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.21 or 0.00823004 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00091047 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT Datalink is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org . VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

VIDT Datalink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIDT Datalink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDT Datalink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.