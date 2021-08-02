Smoothy Price Down 22.7% This Week (SMTY)

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, Smoothy has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. Smoothy has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $750,912.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smoothy coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000540 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Smoothy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00046445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00103547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00138722 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,681.73 or 0.99807971 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.15 or 0.00840450 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smoothy Coin Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoothy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smoothy using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SMTYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Smoothy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smoothy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.