SIBCoin Price Tops $0.0266 on Major Exchanges (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $514,989.82 and $197.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0266 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,758.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.48 or 0.06628785 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $549.42 or 0.01381907 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.42 or 0.00360721 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $51.65 or 0.00129911 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.96 or 0.00590978 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007757 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.75 or 0.00369107 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $117.73 or 0.00296114 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,325,516 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

