Brookstone Capital Management Invests $18.91 Million in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 300,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,914,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.11% of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 during the 1st quarter worth about $795,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 during the 1st quarter worth about $360,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MVV traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.70. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,867. ProShares Ultra MidCap400 has a twelve month low of $28.29 and a twelve month high of $68.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.05.

ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

