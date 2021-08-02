583,894 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 583,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $24,821,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 3.10% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTA. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,835,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 23,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 10,515 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FSTA traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $43.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,920. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1-year low of $36.80 and a 1-year high of $43.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.86.

