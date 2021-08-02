Brookstone Capital Management Takes Position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 257,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,557,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned 2.77% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $953,000.

IYM stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $131.62. 4,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,505. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $94.57 and a 12 month high of $141.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.74.

