National Grid plc (LON:NG) Receives GBX 1,045.27 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

National Grid plc (LON:NG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,045.27 ($13.66).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NG shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price target on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, May 21st. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,003 ($13.10) price target on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) target price on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,080 ($14.11) target price on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,035 ($13.52) target price on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

National Grid stock traded down GBX 2.90 ($0.04) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 924.10 ($12.07). 5,033,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,807. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.06. National Grid has a 12 month low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 967.60 ($12.64). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 930.26. The firm has a market cap of £32.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.96.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a GBX 32.16 ($0.42) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous dividend of $17.00. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.83%.

In related news, insider Nicola Shaw sold 69,155 shares of National Grid stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 930 ($12.15), for a total value of £643,141.50 ($840,268.49). Insiders purchased a total of 49 shares of company stock worth $45,459 in the last three months.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

