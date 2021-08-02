Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.56.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Oracle stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.61. 159,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,403,915. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.78. Oracle has a 12-month low of $53.66 and a 12-month high of $91.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total transaction of $111,888,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $91,119,377,651.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,675,000 shares of company stock worth $447,896,000 in the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $1,107,842,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,881,574 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,158,382,000 after purchasing an additional 539,617 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Oracle by 20.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Oracle by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,134,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $781,305,000 after purchasing an additional 755,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Oracle by 4.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,211,050 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $716,509,000 after purchasing an additional 444,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

