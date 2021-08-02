Analysts Anticipate Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) to Announce $1.24 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the highest is $1.27. Canadian National Railway reported earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full-year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $5.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 82,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,745,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 107,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,299,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 60,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after buying an additional 9,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded down $1.16 on Monday, hitting $107.47. The stock had a trading volume of 22,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,627. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $96.00 and a 52-week high of $119.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $76.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.4827 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

