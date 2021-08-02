NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Acquired by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $13,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 72.2% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in NICE in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in NICE during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NICE in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NICE by 150.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NICE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $261.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NICE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.46.

Shares of NICE traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $278.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.04. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $201.87 and a fifty-two week high of $288.73. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 91.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.79.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $456.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.54 million. Equities research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

