Marotta Asset Management Acquires Shares of 443,352 Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 443,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,019,000. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 5.5% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 41,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VTIP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.59. The company had a trading volume of 27,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,912. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.29. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.51 and a 1-year high of $52.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.481 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

Further Reading: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.