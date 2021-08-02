Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the June 30th total of 26,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Esquire Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 771,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,607,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Esquire Financial by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 403,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,215,000 after purchasing an additional 20,841 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Esquire Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Esquire Financial by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 109,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 34,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Esquire Financial by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 17,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESQ traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.30. The stock had a trading volume of 168 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,224. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.11. The company has a market capitalization of $190.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.16. Esquire Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 12.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Esquire Financial will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

