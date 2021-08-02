EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Short Interest Up 34.5% in July

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the June 30th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of EuroDry in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on EuroDry from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut EuroDry from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EuroDry stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.56% of EuroDry as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

EuroDry stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,780. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.44. EuroDry has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.98 million, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 0.20.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.08). EuroDry had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $8.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that EuroDry will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About EuroDry

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk carriers comprising four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

