Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Short Interest Update

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,920,000 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the June 30th total of 21,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 13.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $3,433,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 4,548.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 989,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 967,819 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 489.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 709,258 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 188.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 145,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $726,000. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTXR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.90. 54,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,856,130. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $4.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

