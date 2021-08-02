BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI) Insider Purchases A$328,800.00 in Stock

BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI) insider Robert Millner acquired 200,000 shares of BKI Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.64 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of A$328,800.00 ($234,857.14).

Robert Millner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 27th, Robert Millner bought 400,000 shares of BKI Investment stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.63 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of A$653,600.00 ($466,857.14).

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. BKI Investment’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

BKI Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It also invest in well managed, quality Australian companies. The firm primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

