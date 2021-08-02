Rightmove (LON:RMV) PT Raised to GBX 575

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its price objective increased by Barclays from GBX 555 ($7.25) to GBX 575 ($7.51) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 20.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 565 ($7.38) to GBX 589 ($7.70) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Rightmove currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 574.75 ($7.51).

Get Rightmove alerts:

Shares of LON RMV traded up GBX 16.73 ($0.22) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 718.93 ($9.39). The stock had a trading volume of 2,427,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,535. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 646.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.25. Rightmove has a twelve month low of GBX 551.80 ($7.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 722.80 ($9.44). The company has a market cap of £6.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.06.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.