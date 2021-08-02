IMI (LON:IMI) PT Raised to GBX 2,050

IMI (LON:IMI) had its target price increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 2,070 ($27.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,485 ($19.40) price target on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. IMI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,707.22 ($22.30).

LON IMI traded down GBX 24 ($0.31) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 1,732 ($22.63). The company had a trading volume of 579,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,079. IMI has a 52 week low of GBX 1,009 ($13.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,822 ($23.80). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,714.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of £4.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

