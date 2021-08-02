JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Price Target to GBX 4,500

AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 4,500 ($58.79) in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.01% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays raised AVEVA Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 3,730 ($48.73) to GBX 4,060 ($53.04) in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,312 ($56.34).

Shares of AVV traded up GBX 54 ($0.71) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 3,982 ($52.03). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,578. AVEVA Group has a one year low of GBX 3,064 ($40.03) and a one year high of GBX 5,364 ($70.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 352.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,702.85.

In other news, insider James Kidd sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,886 ($50.77), for a total transaction of £122,603.30 ($160,182.00). Also, insider Peter Herweck bought 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,548 ($46.35) per share, for a total transaction of £478,980 ($625,790.44).

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

