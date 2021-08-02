Volution Group (LON:FAN) PT Raised to GBX 560

Volution Group (LON:FAN) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Liberum Capital from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 560 ($7.32) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Volution Group from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of Volution Group stock traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 476 ($6.22). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,202. Volution Group has a 1-year low of GBX 151 ($1.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 503 ($6.57). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 437.75. The firm has a market cap of £940.60 million and a P/E ratio of 89.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

