Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Up 5.5%

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares shot up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $725.76 and last traded at $724.81. 620,730 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 30,440,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $687.20.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $657.62 target price (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $551.36.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $640.49. The company has a market cap of $711.84 billion, a PE ratio of 377.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total transaction of $1,065,753.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,154.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.06, for a total transaction of $6,440,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,028,747.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,425 shares of company stock worth $16,178,254 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $5,497,219,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 39.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,297 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Tesla by 108.7% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 80,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $53,434,000 after acquiring an additional 995,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 217.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $552,633,000 after acquiring an additional 566,506 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,973,095,000 after buying an additional 404,120 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

