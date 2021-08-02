The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Alhambra Investment Partners LLC

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,219 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up about 1.5% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $3,153,816,000. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 112,672.9% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after buying an additional 4,056,225 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 117.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $835,775,000 after buying an additional 1,481,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,721,069,000 after buying an additional 1,272,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 49.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,979,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $604,204,000 after buying an additional 654,949 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $329.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69. The stock has a market cap of $350.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $317.20.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.89.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

