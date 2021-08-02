Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,224,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 373,363 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 6.2% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $304,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,236,319,000. H&H International Investment LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,310,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,900 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 358,827.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $738,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,647 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1,041.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $747,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.14. 1,019,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,889,594. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.05. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.10 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.06.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

