Focused Wealth Management Inc Reduces Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Focused Wealth Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $850,633,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 633.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,549,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792,636 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 32.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680,414 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 15.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,013,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 775.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,519,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.36. 84,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,335,239. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $65.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.