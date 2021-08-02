Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 2,376 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $366.04 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $260.11 and a 1-year high of $368.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $349.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

