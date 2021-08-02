Brokerages Expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Will Post Earnings of $3.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to post earnings of $3.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.56 and the lowest is $3.12. Costco Wholesale reported earnings per share of $3.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full-year earnings of $10.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $10.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.25 to $11.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.33.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,085,585. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COST opened at $429.72 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $431.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $397.37. The firm has a market cap of $189.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

