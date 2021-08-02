Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Trims Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,099,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184,592 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Altria Group by 720.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,197,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,420 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 34.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,834,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,712 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 235.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $43,483,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO stock opened at $48.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 78.90%.

MO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.