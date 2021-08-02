Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Purchases 175 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 789.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HYD traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.69. 41,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,671. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.49. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $59.01 and a 1 year high of $63.98.

