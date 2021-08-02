Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 900 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 19,473 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 26,177 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Target by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 66,469 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,068,000 after acquiring an additional 12,503 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its stake in shares of Target by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 1,185 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,814,000. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,693 shares of company stock worth $5,032,015. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded down $4.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $256.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,463,062. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.55. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $126.25 and a 1 year high of $263.46. The stock has a market cap of $126.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.47.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

