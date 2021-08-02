Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Check-Cap’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Check-Cap posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check-Cap will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Check-Cap.

Get Check-Cap alerts:

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check-Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

CHEK stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.11. 6,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,751,372. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of -0.49. Check-Cap has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Check-Cap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Check-Cap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Check-Cap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Check-Cap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back via biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis and report generation.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Check-Cap (CHEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.