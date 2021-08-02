SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.08.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Get SEMrush alerts:

Shares of SEMR stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,402. SEMrush has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $26.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.69.

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.55 million. On average, analysts expect that SEMrush will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEMR. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter worth approximately $2,084,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter worth approximately $4,163,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter worth approximately $952,000. 6.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.