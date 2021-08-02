Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COHU shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cohu in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cohu in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Cohu stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $35.84. 3,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,650. Cohu has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.98.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 15.90%. Analysts anticipate that Cohu will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $175,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cohu by 1,258.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

