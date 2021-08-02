Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Stock Position Reduced by Tran Capital Management L.P.

Tran Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 994,864 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 28,395 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines comprises 4.4% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Tran Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Southwest Airlines worth $52,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,086 shares of the airline’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the airline’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 830 shares of the airline’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LUV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, July 26th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.30 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.28.

Shares of LUV traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.22. 234,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,196,766. The company has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $30.30 and a one year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The business’s revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.67) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

