Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) to Announce -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.28). Neoleukin Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.02). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NLTX. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

NASDAQ NLTX traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.33. 291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,446. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $17.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.37.

In other news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,238,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,222,743.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,400 shares of company stock valued at $57,960 over the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,358,000 after purchasing an additional 24,915 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 9.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,308,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,109,000 after purchasing an additional 112,875 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 13.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 61,936 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 238,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 1,091.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 310,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

