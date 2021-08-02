Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 263 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $2,481,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 950,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,731,000 after buying an additional 8,664 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $134,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,763.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,061,589 shares of company stock worth $277,814,159. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $142.02. 219,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,325,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $347.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.37. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.22.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

