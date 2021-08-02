Beetle Coin (BEET) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,384.00

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 15.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $125,820.53 and $3,384.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beetle Coin has traded down 8.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

Beetle Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 265,150,750 coins. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

