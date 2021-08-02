Strong Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.22 Million (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for approximately $221.83 or 0.00558598 BTC on major exchanges. Strong has a market capitalization of $30.67 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Strong has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Strong Profile

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

