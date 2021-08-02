Primalbase Token Price Tops $504.55 on Major Exchanges (PBT)

Primalbase Token (CURRENCY:PBT) traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Primalbase Token coin can currently be purchased for $504.55 or 0.01270524 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Primalbase Token has a market cap of $630,688.10 and $530.00 worth of Primalbase Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Primalbase Token has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00046811 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00103116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00138962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,783.84 or 1.00180881 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.10 or 0.00841320 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primalbase Token Coin Profile

Primalbase Token was first traded on May 24th, 2017. Primalbase Token’s total supply is 1,250 coins. Primalbase Token’s official website is primalbase.com . Primalbase Token’s official Twitter account is @primalbasehq

According to CryptoCompare, “Primalbase, a co-working initiative, allows users to own real estate by holding the real estate-backed PBT crypto tokens, an asset on the Waves Platform. Holders of the PBT can use, rent or sell the workspace as they wish and get access to all shared workspaces around the world with premium all-inclusive services. “

