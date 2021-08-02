Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by Royal Harbor Partners LLC

Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $59.94. The stock had a trading volume of 37,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,760. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.35. The firm has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $42.47 and a 52-week high of $69.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.09.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

