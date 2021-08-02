Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Buys Shares of 1,784,375 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,784,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,759,000. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.3% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of NextEra Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,565,000 after purchasing an additional 699,310 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.7% during the first quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 33,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 80,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $4,764,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.9% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 63,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.38. The stock had a trading volume of 73,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,164,122. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $153.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.79 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,787 shares of company stock valued at $13,075,474. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.44.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

