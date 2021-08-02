Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $57.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.18% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Nu Skin has underperformed the industry in the past six months. Nu Skin’s gross margin has been declining year over year for a while due to higher freight costs. Rising selling as well as general and administrative expenses affected its results in the first quarter of 2021. Also, stiff competition in the cosmetic space is a threat. Nevertheless, Nu Skin is benefiting from its focus on innovation and efforts to strengthen sales leader and expand the customer base. These were witnessed in first-quarter, with earnings and sales increasing year over year and beating the consensus mark. Notably, the company continued to see solid momentum in the West markets, with robust adoption in social commerce business model. Also, its focus on impressive product launches is yielding. The company’s digital business is doing well amid the pandemic.”

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

NYSE NUS traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $53.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,542. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.60. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $43.90 and a 52-week high of $63.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $677.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.26 million. On average, analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CAO James D. Thomas sold 10,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $637,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,074,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,565,496.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,833,449. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 19,862.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.