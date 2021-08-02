Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Given New GBX 645 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 645 ($8.43) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RTO has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 415 ($5.42) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 582 ($7.60).

Shares of RTO stock traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 567.40 ($7.41). 1,045,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,102,494. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,441.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. Rentokil Initial has a 52-week low of GBX 6.28 ($0.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 578.60 ($7.56). The company has a market capitalization of £10.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.62.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a GBX 2.09 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

