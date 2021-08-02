Cumberland Advisors Inc. Purchases 66,018 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 38.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 237,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,018 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up about 7.5% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $32,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.66. 133,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,389,833. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.91. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

