Brookstone Capital Management Invests $40.03 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,794,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,032,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 3.91% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,106. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.34. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.07 and a 52 week high of $22.63.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.