Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) will announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Everi’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Everi posted earnings per share of ($0.80) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Everi will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $1.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 13,310.05%. The firm had revenue of $139.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.64 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

In other news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 15,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $365,614.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,055.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linster W. Fox sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $589,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,470. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Everi by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Everi by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Everi by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Everi by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Everi by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 89,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EVRI traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. Everi has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $25.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -39.36 and a beta of 2.99.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

