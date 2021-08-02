ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Sells 374 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the first quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.0% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,866,790. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.

