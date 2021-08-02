Newton One Investments LLC Has $5.36 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Newton One Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 47.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 4.3% of Newton One Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $227.48. The stock had a trading volume of 53,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,010,174. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.85 and a fifty-two week high of $228.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.08.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

